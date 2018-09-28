Asia Cup Final: Kevin Pietersen calls Brett Lee ‘show pony’ on commentary

Kevin Pietersen was quite an entertainer as a batsman and he has maintained the same status ever since making the transition to a cricket pundit. The former England captain is quite a live wire in the commentary box, bringing together his sharp wit and cricketing knowledge to good mix while on the mic.

During the Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh, Pietersen was praising Jasprit Bumrah for his ability to bowl in the blockhole and keep it tight towards the business end of the innings.

While speaking about Bumrah’s action, KP took a dig at fellow commentator and one time adversary Brett Lee. The South Africa born batsman said,”Bumrah doesn’t have a conventional action. He takes a few steps at the start of his run-up, then stutters and finally runs in from a short distance before delivering the ball. Does that mean bowlers like Brett Lee, who ran in from the sight screen, were show ponies?”

Brett Lee, who had dismissed Pietersen on 9 occasions in international cricket, took the joke in its spirit and had an even more entertaining response. The former Australian paceman said “You need to run in to entertain the people,” before going on to explain the need to create momentum through the run-up in order to be able to bowl fast.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 21:18 IST