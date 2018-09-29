Asia Cup Final: Statistical highlights of India innings

India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in a last ball finish to win their seventh Asia Cup title on Friday.

Liton Das scored a maiden one-day international hundred as Bangladesh were bowled out for 222 in 48.3 overs before India survived a middle order slump to chase down the target for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs at Dubai stadium. Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with 48 while Dinesh Karthik made 37 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 36. Among the bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets while Kedar Jadhav took two.

Here’s the statistical highlights from the Indian innings -

A great milestone in the Indian cricket as this was their 700th victory in the international cricket.

For the first time in the history of ODI cricket, India have won the match without scoring a single individual 50 plus score while chasing.

Since January 1, 2017, India have never lost a match while chasing a target between 200 and 300. In 15 matches, India have won 14, while one match was tied.

In 2018, MS Dhoni has accumulated 225 runs in 10 innings at an average of 28.12 which is the second worst in his career. His strike rate has came considerably in the last 5 years, his strike of 67.36 in 2018 is the lowest throughout the career.

Rohit Sharma completed 300 runs in the Asia Cup 2018.

Mushrafe Mortaza removed Ambati Rayudu to complete 250 wickets for Bangladesh in ODIs. He became the only Bangladesh bowler to achieve this feat

Mehidy Hasan is the only Bangladeshi player to open with both the bat and the ball in ODIs in the same match.

