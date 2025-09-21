Shubman Gill’s desperation exposed in nets, Pakistan eye cracks as best friend Abhishek steps in as mentor

With India having played only on Friday, against Oman in what was the final group-stage match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, the short turnaround for their Super Four fixture against Pakistan had the management take the decision to keep an optional practice session for the players on Saturday. India are slated to face their arch-rivals on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, and vice-captain Shubman Gill showed up at the nets amid his poor start to the tournament, leaving Pakistan eager to capitalise on his evident vulnerability. India's Shubman Gill walks to the pavilion after he is stumped by Pakistan's Mohammad Haris off the bowling of Saim Ayub(REUTERS)

Twelve players opted for rest on the eve of India's opening Super Four game after a gruelling two-hour round trip from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and 40 overs in draining heat, but Gill was eager to get back to scoring ways, having managed just 35 runs in three matches thus far.

One area that has bothered Gill across the three matches has been his batting against spin, and when the Indian batter needed help, his opening partner and 'best friend', Abhishek Sharma, stepped in as a mentor. Gill got an extended batting session where Sharma turned into a left-arm spinner, along with throwdown specialists; however, his discomfort against the variety was clearly evident, one that Pakistan spinners will surely take note of.

Sharma bowled flat-arm balls, which denied Gill any room to play down the ground. So, he kept attempting the sweep shot but failed each time. At one point, Sharma walked up to him for a brief chat, suggesting that he try the inside-out lofted shot over extra cover. Varun Chakravarthy’s spell laid bare Gill’s desperation, as he charged down the track recklessly and would have been easily stumped in a real match.

Out of the 24 deliveries Gill has faced across the three innings, seven were against spinners, where he managed just two runs. Although he did not face the spinners in India's last game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Salman Ali Agha might be keen to introduce Abrar Ahmed early on against the opener.

Gill, however, looked at complete ease once the fast bowlers stepped in, lofting straight and flicking a few out of the ground with confidence. However, against a left-arm seamer, he managed to induce a thick outside edge. He was dismissed by the variety in the match against Oman last Friday and Salman, hence, will also have Shaheen Shah Afridi to get rid of Gill early in the innings.