Asian Wrestling Championships: Global body throws lifeline to Pakistan wrestlers

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:36 IST

The participation of the cash-strapped Pakistan contingent in the men’s freestyle event of the Asian Wrestling Championships here was made possible by the financial support given by United World Wrestling (UWW). Under its global development programme “Sports For All”, the world governing body for wrestling gave financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per day to three Pak team members.

Of the four-member team that arrived by road from the Wagah border to Delhi, three are getting Rs 12,000 per day, which includes meals, hotel stay and local conveyance. The hosts—Wrestling Federation of India—have made the arrangements and the money will be reimbursed to them by UWW. Two of the three wrestlers —Tayab Raza (97kg) and Muhammad Bilal (57kg)— are UWW’s ‘guests’, while team coach Sohail Rashid is also being supported by the world body for the four days they’ll be in India. The continental championships offer seeding points for the Tokyo Olympics.

PWF official, Ghulam Farid, said on phone from Islamabad that due to lack of funds, athletes had to make their own arrangements. “The world body has been a big help . Without UWW’s support, it wouldn’t have been possible to compete in the Championships.”

“Sometimes government funds get delayed. That was the reason we wanted the visa clearance (early) so that we could apply for financial assistance as quickly as possible.”

The Pakistan team had applied for visas in January but got them only days before the start of the competition. The men’s freestyle event starts Saturday. Apart from Pakistan, UWW is also supporting six more nations.