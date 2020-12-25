India vs Australia: Aussies’ batting is 30 percent Warner, 30 percent Smith, 30 percent all others - Kris Srikkanth

cricket

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 17:00 IST

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth feels that although Australia have a formidable bowling attack, when it comes to their batting unit, it may not be as strong. Srikkanth reckons the crux of Australia’s batting revolves around Steve Smith and David Warner, while the others comprise ‘30 percent’ of their batting strength.

Also Read | ‘If Kohli stands there now, he will finish the match in 40-45 overs’: How Amir planned Kohli’s dismissal in Champions Trophy 2017 final

The current Australia squad comprise young and promising batsmen, with not much experience behind him and with Warner’s injury forcing him to miss the Boxing Day Test starting Friday, the batting department does in fact takes a hit. Warner and Smith are the only two senior players in the squad, while the likes of Matthew Wade and Tim Paine have showed glimpses of brilliance on the Test front.

Also Read | Twitter on fire after India make four changes, hand debuts to Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj for Boxing Day Test

With Mitchell Marsh injured and brother Shaun Marsh dropped, Australia have a promising-yet-inexperienced batting line-up. However, it does surprise that Srikkanth did not mention Marnus Labuschagne, who has already been labelled a ‘run-machine’ for Australia in his short Test career so far.

“Let’s not forget, the Aussies’ batting is not great. My belief is the Aussies’ batting is 30 per cent Warner, 30 per cent Smith, all others put together is 30 per cent. But the bowling is very good. The Australian batting is not very strong,” Srikkanth told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Also Read | ‘I went up to Virat Kohli and said sorry’ - Ajinkya Rahane reveals dressing room talks after Adelaide run out

Srikkanth weighed in on India’s performance in the first Test in Adelaide, which saw them get bowled out for 36 and lose the match by eight wickets. Srikkanth admitted that India lacked intent, but also admitted the team has what it takes to bounce back even in the absence of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami.

“I think Virat summed it up very well when he said the positive intent was missing. They went into more of a shell, the Indians. The mindset I think was too defensive. They have to regroup. They have to have a bit more positive intent. The best way is just to go for it,” Srikkanth added.

“But when you miss King Kohli, it’s going to make it difficult let’s be honest. And Shami [as well]. But I’m sure they’ll come out and fight. Everybody [in India] is disappointed but then everyone has taken the view [to look at it] as a bad dream.”