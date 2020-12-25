Twitter on fire after India make four changes, hand debuts to Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj for Boxing Day Test

Why five bowlers? Why no KL Rahul? Was it necessary to drop Wriddhiman Saha? Who will bat at No.4? Questions were a plenty as Twitter was flooded with mixed reactions to India’s Playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against Australia, starting on Saturday.

After losing the series opening day-night Test in Adelaide by 8 wickets, India took drastic measures by making as many as four changes to their side for the second Test. Two of them of course were forced - Virat Kohli (on paternity leave) and Mohammed Shami (ruled out with a fractured wrist).

Young Shubman Gill and pacer Mohammed Siraj are set to make their Test debuts at the MCG. Gill came into the side in place of an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw, while Shami’s injury opened the doors for Siraj.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to India’s playing XI for the 2nd Test

Thread. India's team for the 2nd test is an admission that they got many things wrong in the first test. Especially with the keeper & opener. They must think Shaw is short on confidence because dropping a player after 2 innings means you aren't giving him time to learn (cont) — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 25, 2020

I think India has not decided the batting order, especially who will open - or else they should have given a team list like the last Test. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 25, 2020

No offense to Vihari but KL Rahul deserved to be in team in place of Virat.such a class batsman can't be keep out for long...my squad would have been..



Mayank

Rahul

Pujara

Rahane

Gill

PANT

Jadeja

Ashwin

Bumrah

Ashwin

& Natrajan..



Natrajan should have been added to squad — Sir Rahul Tewatia 💙 (@asliwiseman) December 25, 2020

under the circumstances this looks a good side where Gill and Siraj getting opportunities to showcase their talent. Good luck @ajinkyarahane88 — Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) December 25, 2020

Still no KL Rahul... He should have been there instead of Vihari 😒 — Sachin Kumar Rout (@RoutSachin) December 25, 2020

No support to @PrithviShaw ???

That's why people miss @SGanguly99 as captain..

Such a great talent not being backed by team management... Alas... — Arpan Singha (@iam_arpansingha) December 25, 2020

“Each and every individual in this team is really capable of doing well, so it’s really a challenge for the captain and management to select the 11,” Rahane told a video conference on Friday.

“We had just one bad hour (in Adelaide). It’s about staying positive, backing your own ability and batting in partnerships.”

Earlier on Friday, Rahane’s Australia counterpart Paine said even without Kohli and others, the wounded tourists were more than capable of reversing their fortunes.

“The moment we take our foot off the pedal, and think we’re going all right (performances can slip),” Paine told reporters. “A huge focus of ours ... has been winning after winning.

“We’ve been fantastic in how we’ve prepared for this game.”

Paine’s side are likely to be unchanged for the clash, with coach Justin Langer virtually confirming as much on Thursday when he said it would be a “pretty courageous man” who dropped anyone from the Adelaide game.

The match will also be played amongst the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, with the fate of the third test in Sydney still up in the air because of a fresh outbreak in the city’s northern beaches causing a lockdown and border closures.

The Melbourne test also normally attracts large crowds but Covid-19 restrictions have limited the crowd to 30,000.

“It’s going to be different isn’t it,” Paine said.

“I think we’re just lucky to be playing a Boxing Day test at the MCG.”

(With agency inputs)