Australia head coach Langer reacts on Bumrah, Jadeja's injury ahead of 4th Test
It’s going to be an uphill task for the Indians to face Australia at their fortress – Gabba – without some of their finest match-winners. The tourists are currently dealing with spree injuries to a number of their top-performers as more than five players have been ruled out of the series with injuries.
The likes of KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami had flown back home before the Sydney face-off while Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari sustained injuries during the third Test. The latest addition to this list is Jasprit Bumrah who suffered an abdominal strain and looks doubtful for the Brisbane Test.
While the absence of the aforementioned players is going to have a huge impact on the series decider, Australian head coach Justin Langer has called the final clash as ‘survival of the fittest’.
WATCH: India's unique fielding drill ahead of Brisbane Test goes viral
“Hopefully, it (absence of Bumrah and Jadeja) impacts it (the contest) a lot. But I have said this is going to be the survival of the fittest this summer,” Langer said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.
“And I have said when I was asked at the start of the summer about Virat (Kohli) not being here...if you are taking your best players out of any team, whether it is our team or our opponent, it is going to have an impact or it is potentially going to have an impact,” he added.
But Langer would rather focus on his team's resources than worry about how India would put together their playing XI in the fourth Test starting January 15 here.
"...Test cricket, like I keep saying survival of the fittest, and we can't concentrate on what India are doing, we just concentrate on (what) we are doing to make sure that we are up for the contest,” he signed off.
A Groundsman's Tale: Nathan Lyon's journey to greatness and 100 Test matches
Not much was expected of him, until Lyon picked up the wicket of Kumar Sangakkara with his very first delivery in Test cricket.
'It's a real possibility': Lee feels win at Gabba won't be a 'miracle' for India
India vs Australia: Brett Lee admits that India will be missing experience in their fast-bowling department with Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav ruled out and doubts lingering over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness, but by no means will the possibility of India winning in Brisbane be a miracle.
India vs Australia: Team India eye twin landmarks with victory in Brisbane
Victory at Brisbane will give Team India its 30th Test win against Australia. India has won their most Tests against the Aussies, 29 out of 101. They have lost 43 and drawn 28 against the Baggy Greens.
