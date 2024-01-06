Australia overtake India to grab top spot in WTC points table, Pakistan slips to 6th; Check full standings

Australia have surged to the summit of the latest ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings, overtaking India after the 3-0 clean-sweep victory in the Test series against Pakistan. The updated rankings, released by the ICC on Saturday, reveal that Australia, led by Pat Cummins, now hold 56.25 percentage points. This puts them 2.09 percentage points ahead of Rohit Sharma-led Team India, which occupies the second spot with 54.16 points. Australia's Pat Cummins (L) celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Sajid Khan with teammates during the first day of the third cricket Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(AFP)

Despite India's recent remarkable victory over South Africa in Cape Town, Australia's dominant performance against Pakistan at the SCG propelled them to the forefront of the WTC standings. However, considering the difference in the number of matches played during the current WTC cycle is essential. India have participated in only four Tests, while Australia has been involved in eight – five against England during the Ashes and three home Tests against Pakistan.

Looking ahead, Australia are scheduled to engage in a two-Test series against the West Indies at home, aiming to consolidate its position. On the other hand, India are set to face England in a challenging five-Test series on their home turf, presenting an opportunity for them to bounce back and potentially reclaim the top spot in the WTC rankings.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's position at No.6 dropped significantly, from 45.83 before the SCG Test to 36.66 after the defeat. A poor batting performance in the second innings cost Pakistan the match yet again during the third Test against Australia, as the side was bowled out for 115 after a 14-run lead in the first innings.

Rohit Sharma's men drew the series against South Africa 1-1, which was only the second time an Indian team levelled a Test series at the ‘Rainbow Nation’. While India couldn't end the wait for a Test series win in South Africa, the result in Cape Town holds the side in good stead as it gears up for the England series later in January.