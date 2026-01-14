Australia to make short trip to Pakistan for three-match T20I series ahead of T20 World Cup

Former champions Pakistan and Australia will face off in three Twenty20 internationals to wrap up their preparations for next month's World Cup, the Pakistani cricket board said on Wednesday. Australia will play a T20I series in Pakistan. (AFP)

India and Sri Lanka are co-hosts of the Twenty20 World Cup, which runs from February 7 to March 8.

"Pakistan will play Australia in three Twenty20 internationals in Lahore which serves as crucial game time for both sides ahead of the World Cup," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

They will play at the Pakistani city's Gaddafi Stadium from January 29 to February 1, it added.

Australia's T20I squad will arrive in Lahore on January 28.

Pakistan are placed in Group A of the 20-team World Cup along with arch-rivals India, the United States, Namibia and the Netherlands.

Australia are placed in Group B with Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the Super Eight stages.

PCB chief operating officer Sumair Ahmed said fans were looking forward to Australia's visit.

"We are excited and look forward to hosting Australia to mark a blockbuster beginning of the year for Pakistan cricket fans," he said.

Pakistan vs Australia series schedule in Lahore: January 29: 1st Test

January 31: 2nd Test

February 1: 3rd Test