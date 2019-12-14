e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Cricket

Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3, Perth: Live score and updates

Catch all the live score and updates from Day 3 of the first Test between Australia and New Zealand from Perth.

cricket Updated: Dec 14, 2019 09:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3
Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3(AP)
         

 

Australia posted 416 runs in their first innings of the first Test against New Zealand with Marnus Labuschagne scoring his third successive Test century in Perth. Australia then limited the Kiwis to just 109 for five in reply at stumps. New Zealand is still 307 runs behind Australia’s score. Kane Williamson (34) lost his wicket late in the evening after Steve Smith pulled off a brilliant diving catch to get him out. Ross Taylor was batting on 66 while BJ Watling was yet to score before the close of play.

tags
top news
‘Curfews are in place’: UK, US issue travel advisory amid northeast violence
‘Curfews are in place’: UK, US issue travel advisory amid northeast violence
Dissent grows in Assam’s ruling BJP-AGP govt, many leaders quit
Dissent grows in Assam’s ruling BJP-AGP govt, many leaders quit
Cong to corner BJP in its ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi, around the world
Cong to corner BJP in its ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in Delhi, around the world
Key bills’ passage marks winter session of Parliament
Key bills’ passage marks winter session of Parliament
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
A pacer, spinner, overseas star: What different IPL teams need at auction
A pacer, spinner, overseas star: What different IPL teams need at auction
Pragya Thakur’s complaint against Rahul Gandhi forwarded to privileges panel
Pragya Thakur’s complaint against Rahul Gandhi forwarded to privileges panel
Woman jumps from 5th floor of Maharashtra Secretariat, saved by safety net
Woman jumps from 5th floor of Maharashtra Secretariat, saved by safety net
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news