Australia vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3, Perth: Live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 09:50 IST

Australia posted 416 runs in their first innings of the first Test against New Zealand with Marnus Labuschagne scoring his third successive Test century in Perth. Australia then limited the Kiwis to just 109 for five in reply at stumps. New Zealand is still 307 runs behind Australia’s score. Kane Williamson (34) lost his wicket late in the evening after Steve Smith pulled off a brilliant diving catch to get him out. Ross Taylor was batting on 66 while BJ Watling was yet to score before the close of play.