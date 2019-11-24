Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Follow live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 05:56 IST

Day 3: Australia dominated the proceedings on Day 3 of the first Test after accumulating 580 runs before Stumps. Even though teenage pacer Naseem Shah claimed his first ever Test wicket, Australia took a 340-run lead after the end of first innings. Marnus Labuschagne scored his first Test century and ended his innings after scoring 185 runs while Warner got 154. The Australian pacers rattled Pakistani top-order and claimed 3 wickets before the end of day’s play.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan Playing XI: Azhar Ali (c), Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Imran Khan