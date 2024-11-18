Menu Explore
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs PAK match live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 18, 2024 06:07 AM IST

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the final match of the series.

Josh Inglis-led Australia will look to register a series whitewash when they take the field against Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan in the third and final T20I in Hobart on Monday. After having won the first two games of the three-match series quite comprehensively, Australia would hope to make lightwork of the opposition. On the other hand, Rizwan would hope that his side puts up a brave performance, and walks away with a consolation win.

Australia's Adam Zampa, second left, celebrates with teammates. AP/PTI(AP11_16_2024_000277B)(AP)
Australia's Adam Zampa, second left, celebrates with teammates. AP/PTI(AP11_16_2024_000277B)(AP)

Pakistan have been let down by the batting performance in the first two T20Is. The likes of Rizwan and Babar Azam have not been able to step up, and do their job as senior pros.

After having won the three-match ODI series against Australia, fans expected to see Pakistan stunning the hosts in the shortest format as well, but the reality is quite different.

Squads:

Australia: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Jahandad Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem

Pakistan: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (c), Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, Josh Philippe.

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming details:

When will the 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan take place?

The 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan will take place on Monday, November 18 at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan take place?

The 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan will take place at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan?

The live broadcast of the 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan?

The 3rd T20I between Australia and Pakistan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
