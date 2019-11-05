e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner pulls off incredible direct hit run out from outside 30 yards circle - Watch

Aus vs Pak: Babar Azam hit his second consecutive half-century and Iftikhar Ahmed clubbed a quick-fire 62 as Pakistan made 150 for six after winning the top and electing to bat first.

cricket Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Australia cricketer David Warner.
File image of Australia cricketer David Warner.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Australia cricketer David Warner is known for his hard-hitting abilities but during the second T20I against Pakistan in Canberra, his fielding abilities came to the fore as he pulled off an outrageous run out to get rid of visiting skipper Babar Azam. On the last ball of 16th over from Ashton Agar, Babar hit the ball towards mid wicket and completed his half-century by taking the first run. The batsmen then tried to steal a double and as Babar was going back towards the striker’s end, Warner picked up the ball from outside the 30-yard circle and affected a brilliant direct hit.

Also Read:  ‘Questions will be raised’ - Sunil Gavaskar left unimpressed by Shikhar Dhawan

Replays showed that despite diving full length, Babar wasn’t able to get his bat inside the crease in time. Warner’s heroics ensured Babar was dismissed for 38-ball 50. Cricket.com.au uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “David Warner produces some magic in the field to catch the red-hot Babar Azam short of his crease!”3 

Australia beat Pakistan by seven wickets to win the second Twenty20 international and go 1-0 up in the three-match series, with Steve Smith clubbing an unbeaten 80. Pakistan made 150 for six, with the home team reaching 151 for three with nine balls to spare.

Also Read: ‘Ask your great selectors’: Yuvraj reacts to Dhoni’s retirement rumours

The first game in Sydney was abandoned due to rain with the final clash in Perth on Friday. After Canberra, the series wraps up in Perth on Friday before the sides face each other in two Tests.

