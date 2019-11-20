e-paper
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Australia vs Pakistan: ‘Don’t follow his stance’ - Wasim Akram explains how to deal with Steve Smith threat

Aus vs Pak: Earlier this year, Smith helped Australia retain the Ashes by scoring 774 runs in seven innings at an average of 110.57 and he will be hopeful of similar level of performances against Pakistan at home.

cricket Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Australia cricketer Steve Smith.
File image of Australia cricketer Steve Smith.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Legendary Pakistan paceman Wasim Akram feels he has perfect game plan to reduce the effect of Australia’s batting superstar Steve Smith in the two team’s upcoming two-match series. Earlier this year, Smith helped Australia retain the Ashes by scoring 774 runs in seven innings at an average of 110.57 and he will be hopeful of similar level of performances against Pakistan at home. If the visitors are to get anything out of the series, they will have to keep Smith’s perennially thirsty bat quiet.

Also Read: At 16 yrs & 279 days, Naseem Shah far from being youngest Pak Test debutant

“I played against the greats of the game ... but Smithy’s very, very different,” Akram was quoted as saying by nine.com.au. “Sometimes he stands outside off stump, sometimes he stands middle, sometimes leg stump.”

“Concentrate on what you want, don’t follow his stance, his movement and go for your plans, not his,” he added.

Akram’s comments come a day after Pakistan head coach cum chief selector Misbah Ul Haq claimed the pacers will try to target Smith’s ‘blind spot’ consistently in the upcoming series.

“As far as Steve Smith goes, there’s a blind spot for every top batsman in the world; as a bowler you’re always interested in pitching the ball there,” Misbah was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo. “It’s important that we bowl with consistency there. Our bowlers are executing the plans very well right now, and hopefully we’ll be able to build that kind of a pressure, and stay disciplined especially early in the innings.”

Also Read: Virat Kohli posts nostalgic post about ‘partner in crime’ MS Dhoni

“No matter how good a batsman is batting, it’s about consistency and bowling the maximum balls in those areas that build pressure and the batsman respects you, and you force him to make a mistake.

“All the batsmen you talk to, any batsman in the world, that’s the area where you have to defend a ball, and that is a six-to-eight-metre spot where you have to play the top of off stump. That’s the area from where if it’s happening then that creates a great chance. Even if it’s not happening, you have less chances to do anything with the ball.

“So it’s about consistency, and top players in the world, if you miss those areas, that special length and line, then they are good enough to just cash in on that. So you have to be very, very disciplined, just keep the ball there, and if it’s happening you are already in the game,” he added.

