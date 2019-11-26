Australia vs Pakistan: Steve Smith determined to not get out to Yasir Shah for 8th time

cricket

What adjectives would you use to describe a player who keep doing the same thing again and again and continuous to be as inspired and hungry for success as he was when he did it for the time. Insatiable, determined, indefatigable are some words that come to mind, I am sure thesaurus will throw up a thousand other. Steve Smith is all of that and more. The Australian batsman scores runs for hobby in Test cricket and it is a joy to watch him go about his business in whites.

During a period of domination, that stretches back to 2015, Smith has been close to being flawless. Not many bowlers can claim to have had an upper hand against Smith in his Test career so far. Pakistani leg spinner Yasir Shah though is an exception. The leggie dismissed Smith cheaply in the recently concluded Brisbane Test and ensured he reminded everyone of his excellent record against the Aussie run machine.

Smith has been dismissed 7 times by Shah and has managed to score at strike rate of around 50. The numbers clearly suggest that the Pakistani spinner has had Smith’s number for a while now. Smith though is determined to not repeat the mistakes of past.

“It was interesting. A few of the times he’s got me out, I’ve been on a few runs and been slogging. There’s been a couple of second innings ones where I was playing some funky shots. So I’m not too worried.

“I thought he bowled really well at the Gabba, got some good drift and a little bit of a spin on a wicket that wasn’t spinning that much. He bowled well and we’re going have to play him well this game,” Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au ahead of the second Test in Adelaide.

Shah celebrated by showing 7 with his fingers and that has made Smith more determined to not get out to the leggie again.

“It gave me a bit more motivation next game to not get out to him. “I’ll be a little bit more disciplined against him,” Smith said.