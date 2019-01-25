Australia vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 2 at Gabba: Live cricket score and updates

Day 1 Round-up: Australia bundled out Sri Lanka for 144 in just over two sessions before their new-look batting order reached 72 for two to put the hosts in a commanding position on day one of the series opening day-night test . Marcus Harris was 40 not out at close with nightwatchman Nathan Lyon yet to score with Australia trailing by only 72 runs at a venue where they have not lost a test in 30 years. ((Full scorecard and commentary))

Follow the scorecard below -

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 08:52 IST