Australia vs Sri Lanka live score, 1st T20I at Adelaide

cricket

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:41 IST

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl in Sunday’s opening T20I against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. The match is the first of 21 T20 internationals for the Australians before they host the T20 World Cup next October. Sri Lanka continue their rise after a 3-0 series win with a second-string side against Pakistan.

“We don’t have much experience on the drop-in wicket, so we can bowl first to see what we need to do,” Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga said at the toss. “The youngsters did really well in Pakistan and this is a good opportunity in these conditions ahead of the World Cup.”

Australia captain Aaron Finch said his side would have opted to bat. “It looks like a nice wicket,” he said. “I don’t think it will change over the 40 overs.”

Finch added that his side wanted to set up a platform for the World Cup campaign against the in-form Sri Lankans.“You want to be aggressive, no doubt,” he said. “We want wickets in the power play and we want runs in the power play.

Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka live score and updates here:

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga (capt)

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 09:38 IST