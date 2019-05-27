Australia vs Sri Lanka warm-up match World Cup 2019: When, where and how to watch live streaming on TV and online
cricket Updated: May 27, 2019 13:41 IST
Australia look to continue their brilliant run ahead of ICC World Cup 2019 as they take on Sri Lanka in their warm-up encounter in Southampton on Monday. They defeated England by 12 runs in their earlier match with Steve Smith playing a brilliant innings of 116 off 102 balls while Jason Behrendroff and Kane Richardson picked up two wickets each. On the other hand, Sri Lanka were off to a disappointing start with a 87-run loss against South Africa.
Where is the Australia vs Sri Lanka warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?
The Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match will take place at Southampton.
At what time does the Australia vs Sri Lanka warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?
The Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match begins at 3pm IST on Monday (May 27)
Where and how to watch live coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019?
The Australia vs Sri Lanka warm-up match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.
How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match online?
The online streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the Australia vs Sri Lanka warm-up match
First Published: May 27, 2019 13:41 IST