Australia vs Sri Lanka warm-up match World Cup 2019: When, where and how to watch live streaming on TV and online

Australia look to continue their brilliant run ahead of ICC World Cup 2019 as they take on Sri Lanka in their warm-up encounter in Southampton on Monday. They defeated England by 12 runs in their earlier match with Steve Smith playing a brilliant innings of 116 off 102 balls while Jason Behrendroff and Kane Richardson picked up two wickets each. On the other hand, Sri Lanka were off to a disappointing start with a 87-run loss against South Africa.

Where is the Australia vs Sri Lanka warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match will take place at Southampton.

At what time does the Australia vs Sri Lanka warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match begins at 3pm IST on Monday (May 27)

Where and how to watch live coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka warm-up match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match online?

The online streaming of the Australia vs Sri Lanka World Cup warm-up match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the Australia vs Sri Lanka warm-up match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

First Published: May 27, 2019 13:41 IST