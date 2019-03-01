Australia women’s cricketer completes one of the most bizarre dismissals ever – Watch

Australia women’s cricket team fast-bowler Heather Graham scalped one of the most bizarre dismissals ever during the team’s match against New Zealand on Thursday in Sydney. Graham, who was playing for Australia Governor General’s XI, scalped the wicket of Kiwi star Katie Perkins in a very unusual fashion.

In the 45th over of the innings batswoman Perkins hit a delivery straight at non-striker Katey Martin. The ball hit Martin’s bat and went in the air and the catch was taken easily by bowler Graham. The Kiwi batter was left astonished by the turn of event while at the same time, the bowler and her teammates couldn’t help but laugh at this lucky break.

The video of the same was uploaded on social media by the official account of the Australian women’s cricket team’s and their post read: “Oh WOW! Katey Martin helps Heather Graham pick up one of the most bizarre dismissals you’ll ever see in the Governor General’s XI match!”

Oh WOW! Katey Martin helps Heather Graham pick up one of the most bizarre dismissals you'll ever see in the Governor General's XI match! 😱 pic.twitter.com/fSV3GJkjyA — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@SouthernStars) February 28, 2019

This bizarre wicket, however, didn’t have any effect on the outcome of the match as the visitors won it rather comfortably in the end. After New Zealand posted a commanding total of 323-7 in 50 overs, the hosts were bundled out for 157, losing the match by 166 runs.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 12:17 IST