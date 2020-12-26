e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Australian pacer Aaron Summers to play in Pakistan’s domestic cricket

Australian pacer Aaron Summers to play in Pakistan’s domestic cricket

Summers played for Karachi Kings in the 2019 Pakistan Super League Twenty20 competition and has also played for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League in Australia.

cricket Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 18:30 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Lahore
Aaron Summer in 2018.
Aaron Summer in 2018.(Getty Images)
         

Fast bowler Aaron Summers will become the first Australian to play domestic cricket in Pakistan next month after signing up for Southern Punjab, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday. The PCB allows domestic sides to pick one foreigner and the 24-year-old Tasmanian will be seen in action at the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which begins in Karachi from January 8.

“Pakistan is a breeding ground for the fast bowlers and while I look forward to developing as a quality fast bowler, I am equally keen to help my side performance strongly in the Pakistan Cup...” Summers was quoted as saying in a PCB statement.

Summers played for Karachi Kings in the 2019 Pakistan Super League Twenty20 competition and has also played for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League in Australia. Players from Afghanistan and Zimbabwe have featured in Pakistan’s domestic cricket in the past.

“We are aspiring to make our domestic structure robust, tough and challenging that can not only benefit our cricketers but also attract foreign cricketers...” PCB high performance director Nadeem Khan said.

“I am hopeful Aaron’s participation will also attract other foreign cricketers. It will also help our local players interact and integrate with players from other environments and enhance their understating of different cultures.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills
‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills
Andhra Pradesh gears up for 2-day Covid-19 vaccination dry-run in Krishna district
Andhra Pradesh gears up for 2-day Covid-19 vaccination dry-run in Krishna district
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs to move high court against jail dept
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs to move high court against jail dept
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
Ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Manipur, a look at ILP system
Ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Manipur, a look at ILP system
‘Wake up’: Digvijaya Singh calls upon Congress members to join farmers’ stir
‘Wake up’: Digvijaya Singh calls upon Congress members to join farmers’ stir
‘Suddenly he started getting some movement after lunch’: Bumrah lauds Siraj
‘Suddenly he started getting some movement after lunch’: Bumrah lauds Siraj
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In