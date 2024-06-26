'Australians are not squeaky clean when it comes to…': Michael Clarke's truth bomb on Gulbadin Naib 'cheating' claims

Gulbadin Naib's dramatic fall while fielding at slips during Afghanistan's T20 World Cup Super Eight match against Bangladesh is one of many moments that have made headlines from the remarkable game. Afghanistan won by eight runs (DLS method) and thus secured their first-ever spot in the semifinals of a T20 World Cup. Gulbadin went on to bowl two overs and take a wicket in the match.

While there are many who saw it as a funny incident and example of time wasting that other teams also indulge in, albeit in less obvious ways, there were also quite a few who condemned it as cheating. Former Australia captain Michael Clarke, however, has said that it is better to just let it go and celebrate Afghanistan's remarkable achievement.

"If the sniper got another player of a different team, not mentioning the team, there would be a bit more circus about it. Just let it go and allow Afghanistan to celebrate this win, I think it is that special to them. I don't think any Australian can be kicking too many stones because we are not squeaky clean when it comes to that type of stuff," Clarke said on ESPN's Around the Wicket.

The incident

Naib was seen going down clutching his hamstring while fielding at slips during the 12th over with Bangladesh's score 81/7. The covers had to be brought on shortly thereafter, with rain coming in. As it stood at the time, Afghanistan were winning the game based on the DLS par score and going through to the semifinals.

Footage was shown moments later of head coach and former England batter Jonathan Trott signalling to the players to slow things down as Bangladesh were behind on the DLS par score. Gulbadin went down rather dramatically, even seemingly responding to Trott with one hand and then going down the very next instance. The rain break lasted only a few minutes and, as it turned out, Gulbadin was perfectly fit on resumption, even bowling two overs and taking a wicket.

Afghanistan's extraordinary run

It all contributed to a memorable moment for Afghanistan cricket as they sealed a spot for themselves in the semifinal of a T20 World Cup in history. In doing so, they knocked out one of the tournament favourites in Australia, who were looking to do a unique treble of holding the World Test Championship, ODI and T20I World Cup titles at the same time.

Naib was one of the stars of the night for Afghanistan when they beat Australia in their previous Super Eight fixture which eventually led to them making it to the semifinals. Afghanistan could only manage a score of 148/6 batting first at Arnos Vale. Naib was then top wicket-taker for his side, recording figures of 4/20 as Australia were all out for 127 and Afghanistan won by 21 runs. Australia went on to lose to India by 24 runs in their final Super Eight game which left them on the brink of a knockout, needing Bangladesh to beat Afghanistan later in the day.