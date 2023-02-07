Aaron Finch, Australia’s most successful men’s T20I captain, retires from international cricket

Australia's longest-serving captain in the shortest format of the game, veteran batter Aaron Finch called time on his international career on Tuesday. Finch, who retired as the One Day International (ODI) captain of the Australian team last year, has confirmed his retirement from T20Is. Finch guided Australia to its maiden ICC World T20 title in 2021.

Australia's most successful captain in the history of T20I cricket, Finch will continue to play for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL). Finch's position in the Australian squad came under the scanner after the Men from Down failed to defend its T20 World Cup crown at home in 2022. Hosts Australia failed to make the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup last year.

"Realising that I won't be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event. I'd like to thank my family, especially my wife Amy, my team-mates, Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association for their support to allow me to play the game I love at the highest level. I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career," Finch said in a statement.

One of the finest batters in T20I cricket, Finch made his international debut in 2011 against England. In his glittering international career, Finch accumulated 8,804 runs. The veteran batter also smashed 17 ODI centuries and two T20I tons for Australia. In his last international match for Australia, Finch top-scored with a brilliant 63-run knock as the Men from Down Under defeated Ireland by 42 runs.

"Team success is what you play the game for and the maiden T20 World Cup win in 2021 and lifting the ODI World Cup on home soil in 2015 will be the two memories I cherish the most. To be able to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been an incredible honour," Finch added.

The veteran batter smashed 172 runs in just 76 balls against Zimbabwe in 2018 to register the highest score in a T20I. Finch had shattered his own record for the highest T20I score at the time. Finch also holds the record for the third-highest score in T20Is. The Australian opener had played a stunning knock of 156 from 63 balls against England in Southampton to achieve the special feat in 2013. The 36-year-old played five Tests, 146 ODIs, and 103 T20Is for Australia.

