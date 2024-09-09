Avesh Khan fuels Chinnaswamy crowd after fans tease him with RCB chants during Duleep Trophy match

Team India pacer Avesh Khan and the M Chinnaswamy crowd enjoyed a fun banter during the Duleep Trophy match between India A. India B. M Chinnaswamy stadium is home to the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru, against whom Avesh had a spicy past. The local fans didn't miss the opportunity to tease the Indian pacer when he came there to play in the Duleep Trophy. Avesh Khan had an epic response to RCB chants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.(Getty Images)

During the IPL 2023 match between LSG and RCB at the same venue, Avesh threw his helmet in joy after taking the final run to help Lucknow win the tie. The moment ignited a new rivalry in IPL between the two franchises. Avesh joined Rajasthan Royals last season in a trade deal, but the Bengaluru fans didn't forget the IPL 2023 incident and teased the India A pacer with loud RCB, RCB... chants when he was fielding near the boundary rope.

However, Avesh had an epic response to it, engaged in fun banter with them, and asked them to chant RCB even louder.

Avesh's last appearance for India was against Zimbabwe in Harare on July 10, 2024 but he failed to get a place in the first Test match against Bangladesh.

India B beat India A by 76 runs

The cricket fans came in big numbers during the last two days of the Duleep Trophy match to witness the thrilling clash where India B emerged victorious with a 76-run triumph.

Chasing 275, India A were bundled out for 198 in their second innings as left-arm seamer Dayal (3/50), with able support from his colleagues Mukesh Kumar (2/50) and Navdeep Saini (2/41), led the India B attack.

Rahul top-scored for 'A' with a 51.

In the first session of the day, India B made 184 all out in their second essay to muster a handy overall lead of 274.

After the match, Shubman Gill reflected on his team's defeat and said a 100-run partnership would have changed the script a bit, but they failed to find it.

"Musheer and Saini played really well. Seeing that there's not much happening from the wicket, we could've gone to the bouncer option earlier to Saini. Looking back you can point to different things. But out there we went for the option we felt was the best. The intensity with which we bowled in the second innings was commendable. Until about lunch time we were talking that if we get a 100-run partnership we could've got the target," Gill said after the match.