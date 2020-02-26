cricket

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the ongoing Test series against New Zealand after he suffered a calf injury in the 5th T20I against the Kiwis earlier this month. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed were also not included in the Test squad. But despite being away from cricket, the trio were seen in good spirits, and enjoying themselves, in a recent video shared by Chahal on Twitter.

The right-arm bowler shared a video on Twitter using the popular application “TikTok” in which he the trio were seen enacting a scene from the popular Bollywood movie “Dhol”. In the video, Chahal was playing the role of Bollywood comedian Rajpal Yadav, while Rohit adn Khaleel were seen playing the characters of Tushar Kapoor and Kunal Khemu, respectively.

Meanwhile, India suffered a heavy 10-wicket defeat in the first Test in Wellington with the New Zealand bowlers wreaking havoc. Indian batsmen failed to get runs on the board and were bundled out for 165 and 191 in the two innings. Speaking after the match, Kohli shared a message for his batsmen: “I think the language we use as a batting unit, that has to be correct. I don’t think being cautious or wary will help because you might stop playing your shots,” he said.

“You will start doubting that if even singles are not coming in those conditions, what will you do? You are just waiting for when that good ball will come and you will be dismissed. (If) you have that acceptance that it’s ok if you are out to a good ball, at least I don’t think that way,” he added.

He added: “If I see a situation, if it is a green wicket, then I try to play counter-attacking cricket so that I can take the team forward. “If you don’t succeed, then you have to accept that your thinking was correct, you tried but if it didn’t come off, fair enough. There is no harm in accepting that. But I don’t think a cautious approach ever pays off, especially away from home,” the skipper was clear in his thought process.”

India and New Zealand will play the 2nd Test in Christchurch starting this week on Saturday.