Axar Patel outlines Shubman Gill's situation as ODI captain: '... Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli are there'

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel stated that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's presence will be a huge support for young skipper Shubman Gill in the upcoming ODIs against Australia. Gill recently took over the ODI captaincy from Rohit, and his first challenge was a series against the reigning World Champions Australia Down Under. The 25-year-old has already shown promise as Test skipper with an impressive show against England in a tough series and then a dominant series win against the West Indies. The captaincy also helped him flourish as a red-ball batter. Gill didn’t carry the added responsibility of leading senior stars like Kohli and Rohit earlier, as he had a young team with lower expectations. However, their return in ODIs now brings that added pressure. Shubman Gill will be leading the ODI team with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in it.(PTI)

Axar praised Gill’s calm approach as India’s ODI captain, highlighting the transition phase during which senior players guide youngsters, sharing experience and strategies and ensuring the new generation is ready to perform immediately.

“If that happens—a perfect start in ODIs like England—that’s a perfect start for Shubman Gill as captain. He is not being pressured after taking up the role as captain. That’s a good quality. I played with other captains. Now, the younger players are coming. This is a transition period. We are sharing knowledge with the youngsters. We are talking about the style of play. The youngsters, because they are playing in the IPL, are ready to go straightaway," Axar told reporters.

"Shubman Gill has both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in dressing room"

Axar further emphasised that Gill has the perfect setup to grow as ODI captain, with seniors Rohit and Kohli mentoring the youngsters, guiding strategy, and creating a balanced mix of experience and youthful energy in the squad.

“That's a great example for Shubman. I think both Rohit and Virat are there. We are seeing the transition happening. And it’s good that the seniors are with the youngsters at this phase. The youngsters will know how to handle situations. The discussions in the dressing room are always about what to do and what not to do on the field. It’s a perfect situation for Shubman Gill because he has both Rohit and Virat in the dressing room. For him to grow as captain, this is a great opportunity. It’s a perfect mix of youngsters and seniors, and we will surely gel well,” Patel continued.