‘Virat Kohli is a Ferrari, full of noise and impossible not to polarise’: Hayden’s striking description of India star

Legendary Australian batter Matthew Hayden heaped praise on Virat Kohli and said his return to the Indian team for the ODI series against Australia will once again put all the spotlight on him. Kohli, who has already announced his retirement from Tests and T20Is, will be playing for India for the first time after the Champions Trophy 2025, where he played a crucial role in the title triumph. The batting maestro has expressed his desire to play the 2027 ODI World Cup, but the landscape of Indian cricket has shifted since then. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar recently mentioned that both Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain non-committal about participating in the marquee tournament. Virat Kohli last played for India in the Champions Trophy.(AFP)

Hayden lauded Kohli’s fiery presence on the field, likening him to a “Ferrari” for his unmatched energy and charisma. The former Australian great said Kohli’s larger-than-life aura inevitably divides opinions — simply because “he’s unbelievably good.”

"Virat is high octane, he's a Ferrari. He's full noise, he'll be gesturing to the crowd. You'll have Jiostar that'll be focusing on everything he does on the cricket field. And everything is so big that it's hard not to polarise your views on it because he's so bloody good," Hayden said on All Over Bar The Cricket YouTube channel.

“Virat Kohli is a gold star with his fitness and preparation”

Meanwhile, Kohli will be returning to a place where he enjoys batting quite a lot - Australia. He has amassed 1,327 runs in Australia playing 29 ODIs at an average of nearly 51.90, registering five hundreds and six fifties, underscoring his adaptability and dominance against one of world cricket’s strongest bowling attacks.

The Aussie great further hailed Kohli’s phenomenal ODI record and elite fitness standards, describing him as a “gold star” for his preparation and believing the Indian icon already has his sights set on the 2027 World Cup.

"He has played 302 matches and got 14,000 runs and what about this average in One-day cricket, it's unbelievable. His key is that he is a gold star with his fitness and preparation. In my head, I've got him focusing on 2027 ( World Cup). He wants to be a part of that," Hayden added.