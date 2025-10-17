Search Search
Friday, Oct 17, 2025
Travis Head sheepishly looks at Axar Patel after saying 'Kohli, Rohit will go till 2027 World Cup', all-rounder smiles

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 11:52 am IST

Travis Head sheepishly looked at Axar Patel as he spoke about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing till 2027 ODI World Cup. 

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia is nearly upon us, and the world can't wait for the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket. The series opener will be played against the backdrop of constant chatter about the duo's future and whether they will participate in the 2027 World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Ever since the duo retired from Test cricket earlier this year, speculation has arisen about their future. With the ODI captaincy being taken away from Rohit and given to Shubman Gill, the rumour mills are working overtime, and the future of RoKo hangs in the balance.

Travis Head and Axar Patel address media ahead of the first ODI between Australia and India. (Cricket Australia)
Travis Head and Axar Patel address media ahead of the first ODI between Australia and India. (Cricket Australia)

Two days prior to the first ODI at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia's Travis Head and India's Axar Patel addressed the media, and it was then that the former spoke highly about Rohit and Virat.

However, things took an interesting turn as Head started to look sheepishly towards Axar as he spoke about RoKo possibly playing on till the 2027 World Cup.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma decided to undergo transformation after 'airport' pictures attracted trolling: '…him putting on weight'

“They have been awesome for India, I guess Axar can speak more highly about them than myself. But two quality players, two of the best white-ball players. Virat is probably the greatest white-ball player. Rohit is not that far behind,” Head told reporters.

“Someone who opens the batting. I have huge regard for what Rohit has been able to do. I am sure they will be missed at some stage, but I think they both are going until 2027 (looks at Axar Patel and the all-rounder smiles). They both are trying to get to the World Cup. It is great for the game that they are still playing,” he added.

‘RoKo ready to go’

Axar Patel, who will be playing as the premier all-rounder in the playing XI in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, said both Rohit and Virat are thorough professionals and they are raring to go for the series opener.

“They are world-class players. They know what to do, and they are ready to go. They are professionals and they know what to do. They are ready to go,” said Axar Patel.

“If you speak about their form, they have been preparing well, hence I think they are ready. Everyone has given their fitness Test, they are raring to go now,” he added.

Axar also spoke about how Shubman Gill will benefit as the leader by having Rohit and Virat around the group.

The Indian squad touched down in Australia on Thursday morning and the team have already had two practice sessions at the Optus Stadium in Perth. This is possibly Rohit and Virat's last tour Down Under.

Catch all the latest Cricket news and follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill stay updated with including IND vs WI Live Score
