Ayush Mhatre shatters Rohit Sharma's record, becomes youngest player to achieve special feat with blazing SMAT century

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 09:25 am IST

Ayush Mhatre struck 110* off 53 deliveries in a a run-chase at Ekana Stadium, for his first century in the T20 format.

Ayush Mhatre scored a terrific and memorable century in Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy run chase against Vidarbha, flaying the opposition bowling for a score of 110* off just 53 deliveries as 193 was chased down at the Ekana Stadium with more than 2 overs to spare.

Ayush Mhatre celebrates his 49-ball ton vs VIdharbha.(UPCA)
Ayush Mhatre celebrates his 49-ball ton vs VIdharbha.(UPCA)

It was a remarkable from the Indian teenager, a mtch-winning effort against a big score, including eight fours and eight sixes. Mhatre is making his own waves in Indian cricket as his fluent style and stature within Mumbai cricket has earned him the position of India’s U-19 captain, as well as a long-term player for the future at Chennai Super Kings.

However, with his innings in Lucknow, it was old records that he was busy breaking. With this, his first century at the senior level in T20 cricket, Mhatre joined the list of players who have managed to score tons in each of the three professional formats – T20, Lista A, and First Class cricket.

Mhatre has shown his capabilities at an extremely young age, regularly representing one of the deepest and most talented teams in India, and has also shown the flexibility to be a special player down the line. Buy completing this three-format record before his 19th birthday, Mjatre sets the record as the youngest player in cricket history to have toned up in each of the three.

At 18 years and 135 days, he beats and takes over from Rohit Sharma, who had previously set the record at age 19. Unmukt Chand is another Indian who appears high on this list at age 20, while Quintin de Kock and Ahmed Shehzad round out the top five. The international record is held by Zimbabwe batter Brian Bennett, who became the oldest all-format internationals centurion at the age of 21, just earlier this year.

Mhate’s string of performances earned him attention in the IPL, and even led to him being retained by CSK as they make a move over to youth and the future of their team.

In Lucknow, Mhatre played a key role through the first portion of the innings. Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Tamore failed, while Suryakumar Yadav played a calm and subdued 35 and was very much second fiddle to Mhatre. Shivam Dube stepped in at the end of the chase to wrap things up right at the end.

