Ayush Mhatre to lead India U19 team for England tour, Vaibhav Suryavanshi included in 16-member squad

Ayush Mhatre was named the India U19 captain, with Abhigyan Kundu as his deputy, during the side's tour of England, which begins June 24. The U19s will clash in a one-day warm-up match before five games in fifty-over format and two multi-day matches. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was part of the U19 squad and enjoyed an impressive outing in his maiden IPL appearance with the Rajasthan Royals this year, continues to be part of the squad. Ayush Mhatre plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi(AFP)

Mhatre has been one of the rare positives in an otherwise dull season for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. Despite playing just six matches so far, Mhatre is already the side's third-highest run-scorer with 206 runs to his name at a stellar strike rate of almost 188. Suryavanshi, meanwhile, stunned fans and experts alike when he hammered Gujarat Titans during a home match in Jaipur, smashing a century off just 35 deliveries.

He ended his first IPL season with 252 runs in seven matches, also adding a half-century in the side's final game of the season against the Super Kings. He ended with an incredible strike rate of 206.55.

Abhigyan Kundu, the U19 vice-captain, wasn't part of the IPL this year but has represented Mumbai in age-group cricket. He has earlier played for India U19s during their unofficial Tests against Australia last year, as well as in two ODIs against the side.

The first of five ODIs take place at Hove on June 27, followed by two games in Northampton. Worcester will play host to the fourth and fifth ODIs of the series, before the teams move to Beckenham for the first multi-day match between July 12 and 15. The second multi-day match takes place between July 20 and 23 in Chelmsford.

India U19 squad

India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh

Standby Players: Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Vedant Trivedi, Vikalp Tiwari, Alankrith Rapole (WK)

