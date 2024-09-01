Azam Khan gets dismissed in bizarre fashion as physios rush to treat Pakistan wicketkeeper

Pakistan wicketkeeper Azam Khan was dismissed in a bizarre fashion in a match between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, and left many worried as he was seen nursing a neck injury in the following moments. Azam Khan was dismissed in a strange way.

How did Azam Khan get dismissed

Batting at number 5 for the Warriors during their chase, Khan was facing pacer Shamar Springer. The West Indian bowler’s rapid bouncer climbed up fast towards Azam Khan, and struck him just under the helmet.

Khan was clearly disoriented by the pace and location of the bouncer, and lost his balance in the following moments. He tripped over, and inadvertently knocked over the stumps with his own bat while attempting to stop the ball from rolling back onto his wickets.

The confusing situation was made even more concerning in the immediate aftermath, as Khan proceeded to remove his helmet and clutch his neck. The team medics and physios were quickly called to the pitch to tend to the batter.

The Falcons players can be seen calling over the physios with a sense of urgency, with Azam Khan looking in clear discomfort after his dismissal.

Warriors were in trouble at 77-4 following Azam Khan’s dismissal while chasing 169, but powerful death-overs batting from Romario Shepherd and Dwaine Pretorious saw the Warriors win the match on the last ball of a thriller.

Azam has frequently been criticised for his fitness, and it was under the spotlight during Pakistan's woeful T20 World Cup campaign this year. There were viral videos of Pakistan's training sessions, which showed the wicketkeeper-batter struggling to keep up with his teammates.

He was also criticised for his fitness ahead of PSL 2020, and then he trained to lose 14kg in the process. He has a good social media presence, and is also known to be a singer in the dressing room. He knows how to play the guitar and has played Bollywood covers in the past.