MS Dhoni phases emotions out in honest take about relationship with Virat Kohli: 'Don't know if I'm an older brother...'

Former India captain MS Dhoni recently shed light on the deep bond he shares with Virat Kohli, a relationship that has been crucial to Indian cricket for over a decade. Kohli entered the Indian team when Dhoni was the captain and succeeded the wicketkeeper-batter as the side's full-time skipper in 2017. Together, the duo lifted the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy under Dhoni's leadership. Dhoni, then, also played under Kohli's captaincy at the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 World Cup. MS Dhoni speaks in detail about his relationship with Virat Kohli(X)

During a public interaction at an event, Dhoni emphasised the strong connection he built with Kohli as teammates and "colleagues" on the Indian team. He praised Kohli as one of the premier players in world cricket, acknowledging his immense contributions and influence on the game.

"We have been playing together since 2008/09, and while there's an age gap, I don't know whether I would say I'm like an older brother or anything; we've just been colleagues who have played for India for a long time. He has been among the best in world cricket," Dhoni said at the event.

Watch:

The synergy between Dhoni and Kohli has always captivated Indian cricket fans, who have cherished their partnership both on and off the field. Kohli took over the captaincy from Dhoni in Test cricket in December 2014 and in white-ball formats by 2017. Kohli frequently sought Dhoni's advice even as captain, especially for Decision Review System (DRS) calls, knowing that Dhoni's judgments were rarely wrong.

The duo's relationship, affectionately termed "Mahirat" by fans, has been a blend of mutual respect and camaraderie. Fans have eagerly anticipated seeing them together again in the IPL since Dhoni's retirement; the duo last took the field during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in this edition.

Kohli has always shown profound respect for Dhoni, crediting him for the opportunities he received early in his career and acknowledging his role in shaping his journey.

In a notable instance of their bond, Kohli had revealed in 2022 that Dhoni was the only one to reach out to him personally after the star Indian batter stepped down as Test captain earlier in the same year. The gesture highlighted the deep mutual respect and support that has defined their relationship throughout their careers.