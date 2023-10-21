'Babar and others should learn from Kohli. Koi shak?': Harbhajan's sensational remark after PAK captain's failure vs AUS

In the ongoing World Cup 2023, Team India has been in stellar form, securing victories in all four of their matches so far. Their campaign kicked off with a win against Australia, and they followed it up with convincing performances against Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Amidst this winning streak, star batter Virat Kohli has stood out as a consistent and crucial performer. Babar Azam after his dismissal vs Australia (L); Virat Kohli during his innings vs Australia(Files)

Kohli's impact on the tournament has been profound. In India's opening match against Australia, he played a pivotal role in rescuing the team from a precarious 2/3 while chasing a target of 192. His knock of 85 steered India to a remarkable victory in Chennai, ensuring India make a strong start to the campaign. Against Afghanistan, Kohli notched up another half-century, showcasing his consistency.

However, what truly marked a remarkable moment in Kohli's World Cup journey was his long-awaited century. In the game against Bangladesh, he displayed tremendous determination and refused easy singles as India closed in on a victory. This determination paid off as he reached an unbeaten 103, ending his quest for a 3rd century in World Cup and his 48th in ODI career, a feat that Indian cricket fans had eagerly awaited.

In contrast, Pakistan's skipper, Babar Azam, has struggled to find his form in the World Cup. He has managed just one half-century, scoring 50 against India. In a critical game against Australia, Babar failed to make an impact, falling after just 14 balls with a score of 18 in their challenging chase of 368 runs. As a result, Pakistan suffered their second loss in four matches.

Babar's struggles prompted discussions on social media comparing him to Virat Kohli, with fans asserting that Kohli operates in a league of his own. Former Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh also chimed in, reinforcing these claims. Taking to his official X account, Harbhajan wrote, “Kohli is a Modren (sic) days legend without a question . Scored runs in every situation and conditions and won game for India .. Babar and many others should learn from King kohli baat khatam . Koi shak anyone ? (case closed. Does anyone doubt it?).”

Kohli's performances have been nothing short of exceptional, setting the standard for this World Cup and underlining his significance to Team India's campaign. In the tournament so far, Kohli is the third-highest run-getter, scoring 259 runs in four games. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, with a century and a half-century to his name, is second with 265 runs.

