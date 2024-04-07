 Babar Azam breaks silence on Pakistan's unusual training camp at army base months before T20 World Cup | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Babar Azam breaks silence on Pakistan's unusual training camp at army base months before T20 World Cup

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 07, 2024 05:35 PM IST

A total of 29 players took part in the training camp with the Pakistan army, which was held in Kakul from March 26 to April 6.

Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam opened up on the team's training camp with the Pakistan army as he revealed that their focus was not entirely on physical fitness. Babar, who was recently reappointed as Pakistan's white-ball skipper, asserted that training camp has helped the players and said they will return to competitive cricket in a better physical and mental state.

Babar Azam was recently re-appointed as Pakistan's white-ball captain.(AFP)
The players took part in several activities designed by the Pakistan Army experts and strategists. The PCB posted a couple of videos of the team's training where the players can be seen doing several activities including stone lifting and rope climbing.

The Pakistan captain asserted that the camp helped the players in team bonding.

“This was my third boot camp, and with each visit, I’ve gleaned new insights. This time, our focus extended beyond physical fitness to encompass team bonding activities and performance-improving lectures. These elements are crucial considering our team environment where collective performance is paramount for achieving desired results," Babar commented on the training in a release published on PCB's official website.

Babar also pointed out what was different for the players in the boot camp this time from the previous ones and asserted that they would return to competitive cricket in better shape.

“The notable deviation from previous camps was the absence of cricket-centric activities. Instead, the emphasis was squarely on physical conditioning, teamwork and mental resilience. Immersed in such an inspiring facility, guided by top-notch instructors and a well-structured programme, all the players have experienced significant growth. I’m confident that we’ll return to competitive cricket as better, fitter and mentally tougher athletes, thereby enhancing our overall performance," he added.

Elaborating further on the training, the skipper suggested that the players shared the rooms which helped them in strategic planning.

“Unlike our usual routine during other camps and international series, we engaged in confidence-building exercises and team-building activities. Notably, we opted to share rooms, facilitating deeper connections among team members. These shared spaces fostered discussions ranging from strategic planning and team combinations to the evolution of cricket, latest innovations in the sport, analysis of opponents and our approach to each day's challenges."

“Given the upcoming cricket fixtures, this camp proves exceptionally valuable. It not only mitigates injury risks but also augments both individual skills and collective team performance,” he added.

Pakistan will next face New Zealand in the five-match T20I series which will start in Rawalpindi on April 18.

