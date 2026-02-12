Babar Azam faces brutal on-air jibe as Pakistan pundits place bets on his batting: ‘I’ll reconsider retirement if…’
Babar Azam was ridiculed on live TV and challenged to lead Pakistan to victory over India.
Pakistan have a big Babar Azam question hanging over their head. For years, his T20 batting has been scrutinised as the former Pakistan captain has found it tough to change gears and go big when the situation called for it. The right-handed batter's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign got off to an abysmal start, scoring 15 runs off 18 balls. Not just the poor intent, he also threw his wicket away, bringing the Netherlands back into the contest. If not for Faheem Ashraf's blitz, Pakistan would have lost the game. The next match against the USA saw the 31-year-old faring slightly better, scoring 46 runs off 32 balls; however, his latest performance didn't impress former Pakistan players Mohammad Amir, Ahmed Shehzad and Rashid Latif.
During a live TV show, the trio were seen mocking Babar, and challenging him to prove everyone wrong by playing a match-winning knock against India on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The three former Pakistan players even placed bets, revealing what they would do if Babar helped Pakistan beat India.
Former Pakistan opener Shehzad said that he would provide free food to every audience member if Babar went on to play a match-winning knock against India. "If Babar Azam, Inshallah, wins the match against India, then food for the entire crowd will be on me. Whatever it is, it’s from my side," said Shehzad.
The presenter then turned his attention to Amir, asking him what he would do if Babar did the needful. He then himself suggested that the former pacer should reverse his retirement call if Babar steps up and scores big against India. Amir said he would consider coming out of retirement but placed one condition: that Babar score more than 30 runs.
Latif pokes fun
When the conversation was between the presenter and Amir, Shehbaz jumped into the mix, saying all bets are on that Babar will score 50 runs on Sunday. This remark prompted a blunt assessment from Latif, who said the demand is far-fetched, as Babar doesn't last that long at the crease.
“He never bats that long anyway, so change all these bets," said Latif.
This response led the anchor to break into laughter, and even Amir and Shehbaz were unable to control themselves.
Coming back to Babar, he has scored 105 runs in five T20Is against India at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 128.05. His most notable performance against the rival came in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where he hit an unbeaten 68 in Dubai to help Pakistan register an emphatic ten-wicket win.
In the last two T20 World Cup games against India, Babar has returned with scores of 0 and 13. Earlier, before the start of the latest edition of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha had said that his side wouldn't hesitate in dropping Babar if he doesn't fit into the team combination.