Babar Azam faces brutal on-air jibe as Pakistan pundits place bets on his batting: ‘I’ll reconsider retirement if…’

Pakistan have a big Babar Azam question hanging over their head. For years, his T20 batting has been scrutinised as the former Pakistan captain has found it tough to change gears and go big when the situation called for it. The right-handed batter's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign got off to an abysmal start, scoring 15 runs off 18 balls. Not just the poor intent, he also threw his wicket away, bringing the Netherlands back into the contest. If not for Faheem Ashraf's blitz, Pakistan would have lost the game. The next match against the USA saw the 31-year-old faring slightly better, scoring 46 runs off 32 balls; however, his latest performance didn't impress former Pakistan players Mohammad Amir, Ahmed Shehzad and Rashid Latif. Babar Azam was ridiculed on live TV (AFP)

During a live TV show, the trio were seen mocking Babar, and challenging him to prove everyone wrong by playing a match-winning knock against India on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The three former Pakistan players even placed bets, revealing what they would do if Babar helped Pakistan beat India.

Also Read: Babar Azam's T20 skills mocked live on TV with Kaif's stinging remark: 'His strength is taking singles, not hitting six' Former Pakistan opener Shehzad said that he would provide free food to every audience member if Babar went on to play a match-winning knock against India. "If Babar Azam, Inshallah, wins the match against India, then food for the entire crowd will be on me. Whatever it is, it’s from my side," said Shehzad.

The presenter then turned his attention to Amir, asking him what he would do if Babar did the needful. He then himself suggested that the former pacer should reverse his retirement call if Babar steps up and scores big against India. Amir said he would consider coming out of retirement but placed one condition: that Babar score more than 30 runs.