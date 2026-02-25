Babar Azam in firing line, told to 'accept his mistakes' as Pakistan experts vent fury: How many games will you mess up?

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has come under intense scrutiny following the team’s two-wicket defeat to England in their T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Pallekele on Tuesday, with former cricketers once again questioning his place in the playing XI. As Pakistan’s semi-final hopes hang by a thread, experts have urged Babar to “accept his mistakes” and take accountability for repeated batting failures. Pakistan's Babar Azam is bowled out by England's Jamie Overton (REUTERS)

Babar, the highest run-scorer in T20I history, has managed just 91 runs in six matches at the 2026 T20 World Cup, at a strike rate of 112.34. On Tuesday, he scored 25 off 24 balls before being bowled by Jamie Overton.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, speaking on a TV show, was scathing about Babar’s dismissal, calling it “criminal” given his seniority and experience. He also questioned Babar’s place in the XI, citing a lack of impactful performances in major tournaments despite his stature in Pakistan cricket.

“How many games are you going to mess up like this? After facing 24 balls, if you get out in that fashion… it’s criminal. You are such a senior player. We saw this against India as well. We don’t have any personal agenda against him, but I’m curious what happens in team meetings. Does he raise his hand and accept it?

“Shahibzada was also playing, and yes, he is the man in form and he opens as well. But Babar came in the fourth over, not the 11th. When will he help us win a game like Harry Brook does? When will he make an impact in big World Cup matches? Apart from that 2019 World Cup knock against New Zealand and the one against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, tell me one impactful innings. You make him open, bat at No. 3, then No. 4, but then what?” he asked.

Veteran fast bowler Mohammad Amir did not name Babar directly but appeared to question the continued backing of certain senior players despite their prolonged slump.

“For the last two years, we have been talking about how these four or five core players have been given enough chances, and they have yet to perform,” he said on the show Haarna Mana Hai.

Former Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad, who was on the same panel, also refrained from naming Babar but made his target clear.

“Big players always accept their mistakes. For three years, at the peak of his fitness, he hasn’t delivered. The cricket board facilitated everything within its reach, all for one man, yet nothing has changed.”