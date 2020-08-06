e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Babar Azam needs to fix technical flaws in his game to become a great: Ramiz Raja

Babar Azam needs to fix technical flaws in his game to become a great: Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja noted that Babar Azam was facing the ball with open shoulders which would prevent him from playing his drives.

cricket Updated: Aug 06, 2020 10:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
Pakistan's Babar Azam evades a rising delivery during the first day of the first cricket Test match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (Lee Smith/Pool via AP)
Pakistan's Babar Azam evades a rising delivery during the first day of the first cricket Test match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (Lee Smith/Pool via AP)(AP)
         

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja says prolific run-scorer Babar Azam has some technical flaws in his game which he needs to iron out to be counted as a great.

Babar scored 69 runs on the first day of the first Test against England and forged an unbeaten 96-run stand with Shan Masood (46 batting).

Ramiz noted that Babar was facing the ball with open shoulders which would prevent him from playing his drives.

Also Read | ‘If he was Virat Kohli everyone would be talking but because it is Babar Azam, no one is’

“When that is happening it means that your head position isn’t right. The head is not locked in with the shoulder. When you open yourself up in that manner, facing the outswinger becomes problematic. This means that your drives will stop connecting,” Ramiz said on his Youtube channel.

Babar now has four hundreds and three half centuries in his last eight Test innings.

Ramiz, however, felt that the Babar struggled because he was hesitant and nervous.

Ramiz praised the tall left-handed Shan Masood and said captain Azhar Ali was struggling because of his tendency to overthink in his capacity as both a batsman and the leader of the side.

“He is over-analysing all aspects whether it is batting or captaincy. He should be more relaxed. It is important to switch on and off for a captain. You have to be turned on when the action is happening but you have to take a bit of time out when the action stops. He puts too much pressure on himself.” Pakistan’s Test captain fell cheaply, leaving Pakistan on 43 for two before Shan and Babar steadied the innings.

 

Pakistan is playing a test for the first time since February while England have come into this series fresh from a 2-1 win over West Indies recently.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Quazigund
BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Quazigund
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Mayur Puri on demanding credits musically
Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Mayur Puri on demanding credits musically
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj Sinha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In