Babar Azam reduced to 'school-level cricketer' as ragged streak touches 616 days with another failure against Bangladesh

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam's forgettable run continued his Test cricket as he ended his outing in the ongoing second match of the two-game series against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with an innings of just 11 runs on Monday. With the dismissal, the unfortunate 'no Test fifty' streak for Babar, who was shown no mercy by fans on social media, stretched to 616 days. Pakistan's Babar Azam reacts as walks off the field after his dismissal during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 2(AP)

Pakistan, who amassed 274 runs in the first innings of the Test match on Day 2, gained a considerable advantage after the fast bowlers reduced Bangladesh to 26 for six inside the opening seven overs. However, the visitors, who won the series opener by 10 wickets last week, scripted a stunning comeback riding on a 165-run stand between Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz as Bangladesh posted 212, just 12 runs shy of equalling Pakistan's total.

The home team, aiming to avoid a whitewash, looked to add to their meagre lead, but stuttered on Day 4 after being reduced to 81 for six in the opening hour. One of those dismissals was of Babar, who has been severely criticised for his prolonged lean patch, during which his Test average dipped to below 45. The last time he scored a fifty in the format was in the opening Test against New Zealand in Karachi, in December 2022.

Babar Azam finds support from teammate

Despite the slump in his form, Babar, who was once identified as a possible contender to join or replace one between Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root in the famed 'Fab Four', found support from his teammate Salman Agha.

“Babar Azam is a world-class player. As a cricketer, you go through these phases. He has scored consistently throughout the last five years. Soon, we will see him scoring big runs for Pakistan again,” said Salman in the press conference after Day 3's play on Sunday.

In the ongoing series against Sri Lanka, he has amassed only 64 runs, which includes a dismissal for duck in the first Test, at 16, his worst average in a home series.

“As a cricketer, you have such phases in your life. There are 10 other players in the team, so you should focus on them. It’s fine if he’s struggling. He will return to scoring big runs very soon,” Salman added.