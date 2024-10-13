Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah left out of Pakistan Test squad in bold move, PCB says 'considered current form'

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 13, 2024 04:48 PM IST

In a bold move, the PCB decided to exclude Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah from the squad for the second and third Test against England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squad for the second and third Tests against England on Sunday, with notable omissions, including Babar Azam, who had been reported to miss out earlier on the day. Surprisingly, Pakistan’s premier fast bowlers, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, were also excluded from the 16-member squad.

Babar Azam (C) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (R) were left out of Pakistan Test squad(AFP)
Babar Azam (C) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (R) were left out of Pakistan Test squad(AFP)

Pakistan suffered a heavy defeat in the opening Test, despite posting over 500 runs in the first innings. Shan Masood's side endured an innings loss in Multan, a first in the 147-year history of Test cricket for any team scoring so heavily.

In a statement, Aqib Javed, a member of the men's national selection committee, informed that the trio, as well as Sarfaraz Ahmed, have been "rested". However, the statement also mentioned that PCB considered "current form" as one of the prerogatives for selecting the 16-member squad.

“Selecting the squad for the upcoming Tests against England has been a challenging task for the selectors. We’ve had to carefully consider current player form, the urgency to bounce back in the series and Pakistan’s demanding 2024-25 international schedule. With these factors in mind and in the best interest of Pakistan cricket as well as the players, we’ve made the decision to rest Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi," Javed said, as quoted in the release.

“We are confident that this break from international cricket will help these players regain their fitness, confidence and composure, ensuring they return in top shape for future challenges. They remain some of our finest talents with much more to contribute to Pakistan cricket. We are fully committed to supporting them during this period so they can come back even stronger.

Babar's form

Babar's last 50+ score in Tests came in December 2022 during the side's home series against New Zealand. Since then, in 9 Tests, Babar's highest score was 41 against Australia in Melbourne.

In Pakistan's unprecedented 0-2 series clean sweep to Bangladesh at home last month, Babar had scores of 0, 22, 31, and 11.

Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have struggled to deliver impactful performances lately, but the pitches in Pakistan haven’t done them any favors either. For more than two years, Pakistan has faced heavy criticism for producing flat surfaces that offer minimal assistance to bowlers. In the recent Multan Test, Pakistan posted a formidable 556 in their first innings, only for England to outshine them, declaring at 823/7 in response.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On