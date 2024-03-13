 Bairstow available for Punjab Kings for full IPL season, Dharamsala to host two home games | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket News / Bairstow available for Punjab Kings for full IPL season, Dharamsala to host two home games

Bairstow available for Punjab Kings for full IPL season, Dharamsala to host two home games

PTI |
Mar 13, 2024 02:54 PM IST

Bairstow available for Punjab Kings for full IPL season, Dharamsala to host two home games

New Delhi, England batter Jonny Bairstow will be available for the entire duration of the Indian Premier League, beginning March 22, despite returning home only recently following a long Test tour of India.

HT Image
HT Image

On the sidelines of the Dharamsala Test, the BCCI officials were in talks with their England and Wales Cricket Board counterparts over the availability of their players for the IPL.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Test regulars like skipper Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Mark Wood had already made themselves unavailable for the lucrative T20 league as part of ECB's workload management following the five-Test series that ended in Dharamsala on Sunday.

"Bairstow is expected to arrive in India on March 18 or 19 and will be available for the team's first game against Delhi Capitals on March 23," said an IPL source.

Bairstow, who played his 100th Test in Dharamsala, had a forgettable time with the bat in India and would be looking to be back among the runs in the IPL.

Wasim Jaffer released from batting consultant's position

==================================

Sanjay Bangar, who was appointed as cricket director at Punjab Kings ahead of the 2024 edition, will double up as the batting coach of the side. Bangar was previously with RCB and has also been India's batting coach.

Considering that, the franchise has parted ways with Wasim Jaffer, who was the team's batting consultant last season.

Punjab, whose only final appearance came in the 2014 edition, have been perennial under-performers in the IPL.

Head coach Trevor Bayliss' contract expires after the season and Punjab will have to make the play-offs for him to have a shot at extension.

Dharamsala to host team's two home games

===========================

Though the whole season schedule is not out yet, Punjab are expected to play their final two home games in Dharamsala like last season.

The other five games will be held in the new stadium built in Mullanpur, Mohali.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and IPL 2024 Schedule, match updates along with Cricket Schedule, WPL 2024 and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On