Bangladesh beat Nepal to seal final Super 8 spot in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh beat Nepal by 21 runs on Sunday in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, to seal the final spot in the Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup. The win put Bangladesh in Group 1 of the Super 8s with India, Australia and Afghanistan. Tanzim took three wickets inside the powerplay and made that four in the first over after the period.(AP)

Nepal restricted Bangladesh to 106 after winning the toss and fielding first but were bowled out for 85 with four balls to spare. Tanzim Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman ran through the Nepal top order in the first seven overs. Tanzim took three wickets inside the powerplay and made that four in the first over after the period. He finished with figures of 4/7 in his four overs. Kushal Malla and Dipendra Singh Airee then seemed set to get the Nepal innings on track. However, the former falling in the 17th over to Mustafizur brought Bangladesh right back into the match. Nepal lost their last three wickets in a row, with Mustafizur dismissing Airee off the last ball of the 19th over and Shakib Al Hasan taking two wickets off the first two balls of the 20th.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Earlier, seamer Sompal Kami dismissed Tanzid Hasan with the first ball of the innings. Tanzid inexplicably chose to dance down the track to the first ball and mis-timed his attempted pull shot which produced a simple caught and bowled for Sompal.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto then went in the second over, clean bowled by spinner Dipendra Singh Airee. Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel stuck with the excellent Sompal Kami for a third over in his opening spell and was rewarded when he claimed the crucial wicket of Litton Das.

The track offered plenty of turn for the spinners and Bangladesh struggled to find any sort of momentum, finding themselves and when Sandeep Lamichhane bowled Jaker Ali with a superb googly, Bangladesh were 75-8 in the 16th over. Rishad Hossain opted to go on the attack and hit a six and four as he made 13 off seven balls but the final pairing of Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed managed to put on 18 and get the total into three figures before Mustafizur was run-out in the final over.