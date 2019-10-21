Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina accepts CAB’s invitation to attend Kolkata Test

cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President-elect Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Monday that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has accepted the invitation sent to her to come and witness the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the historic Eden Gardens from November 22 to 26.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has confirmed she will come. We will now send the invitation to India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It will be for the first day of the second Test,” Ganguly said at the Cricket Association of Bengal.

Bangladesh had played their first Test against India and the former skipper further revealed that he will invite players from both those teams for the game and a felicitation will be done at the end of play on the opening day of the Test.

“We will write to the Bangladesh board now to also invite the Bangladesh players of their first Test match who played against India. I will write as BCCI President after I get elected to the players of that team (Indian as well). We will do a felicitation at the end of the first day’s play,” he said.

