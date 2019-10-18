e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

Bangladesh sacks coaches for not playing leg-spinners

The lack of domestic match practice for batsmen against leg spin was also laid bare as Afghan wizard Rashid Khan tore apart Bangladesh in the recent series

cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:24 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Dhaka
Mehidy Hasan has been playing as a specialist spinner but he is an off-spinner. The lack of wrist spinners has turned out to be cause of concern for Bangladesh
Mehidy Hasan has been playing as a specialist spinner but he is an off-spinner. The lack of wrist spinners has turned out to be cause of concern for Bangladesh(AP)
         

Bangladesh has upped in the ante in its quest for a quality leg-spin bowler, with two domestic first-class coaches sacked for not fielding one in the National Cricket League.

The unusual requirement was introduced as Bangladesh desperately look for a decent leggie for their national team as it struggles in international cricket.

The lack of domestic match practice for batsmen against leg spin was also laid bare as Afghan wizard Rashid Khan tore apart Bangladesh in the recent series.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed Friday that two coaches had been withdrawn for not following instructions.

Dhaka failed to field leg-spinner Jubair Hossain while Khulna ignored Rishad Hossain in their recent first-round domestic matches.

“We had given clear instructions to play leg-spinners in the NCL, but neither... was picked in the starting eleven,” board president Nazmul Hassan told reporters on Thursday.

“We have to give them game time. How can they improve otherwise?”

Chittagong and Dhaka Metropolis both followed the board’s edict and debuted leg-spinners Minhajul Abedin and Aminul Islam in the eight-team NCL.

Hassan said the board will also make it mandatory for teams to play leg-spinners in the forthcoming Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

“They (teams) must have a leg-spinner in the squad and if he is a local he must be picked in the best XI,” said Hassan.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 12:23 IST

tags
top news
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends justice SA Bobde as his successor
CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends justice SA Bobde as his successor
SC orders transfer of Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to MP
SC orders transfer of Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to MP
‘You’re going to flip’: Motorola Razr foldable phone to launch on Nov 13
‘You’re going to flip’: Motorola Razr foldable phone to launch on Nov 13
I-T dept seizes 6 sacks of documents linked to Vadra’s land deals in Rajasthan
I-T dept seizes 6 sacks of documents linked to Vadra’s land deals in Rajasthan
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
No, RBI didn’t introduce new Rs 1,000 note. The claim is fake
No, RBI didn’t introduce new Rs 1,000 note. The claim is fake
‘India’s economy collapsed under Manmohan Singh’: Piyush Goyal
‘India’s economy collapsed under Manmohan Singh’: Piyush Goyal
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanBigg Boss 13 day 18 Written UpdateDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket