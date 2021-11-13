Bangladesh to tour New Zealand for two Tests in January

Bangladesh will play New Zealand in a two-match Test series in January 2022 which will be a part of the 2021-2023 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Bangladesh will depart for New Zealand in December for the Test series.

"The Bangladesh team will leave for New Zealand in the later part of December for the series with the Tests scheduled in Tauranga and Christchurch," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement.

The first Test will be played from January 1, 2022 while the second game will staged from January 9 in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan T20 squad will arrive in Dhaka on Saturday for the T20I series starting from November 19.

The teams also face off in a two-Test series of the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship. The first Test starts at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on November 26 while the second Test commences at the SBNCS on December 4.

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Moha mmad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir.

Pakistan squad for the two Tests, which will be played from November 26-30 and December 4-8 in Chittagong and Dhaka, respectively will be announced in due course.