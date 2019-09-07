Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Rashid Khan scripts history, becomes fastest to massive feat

cricket

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan scripted history on his captaincy debut in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at Chittagong. Rashid bagged five wickets on Day 3 to complete his second five-wicket haul in only his third Test to hand Afghanistan a big advantage on Saturday.

Rashid claimed the final wicket to finish with 5-55, as Afghanistan bowled out Bangladesh for 205 runs in the first innings after the hosts resumed the third day’s play with 194-8 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

With that Rashid became the 17th captain to achieve the rare feat of picking up a five-for and scoring a fifty on the same Test match. Rashid is the youngest to do so. He had scored an important 51 in Afghanistan’s first innings to help the visitors post a good total on board.

Rashid, who is also the youngest skipper in the history of Test cricket, beat Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to the feat. Rashid got the feat in 20 years and 352 days.

Bangladesh struck back through skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who claimed two wickets in the first over of the second innings, but Afghanistan, who made 342 in the first innings, reached 56-3 by lunch to extend their 137-run lead.

Shakib trapped Ihsanullah Janat for four in the third ball of the innings and then dismissed first innings centurion Rahmat Shah for a golden duck in the next ball to bring Bangladesh somewhat back into the contest.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan took the third wicket of the morning when he removed Hashmatullah Shahidi for 12, but debutant Ibrahim Zadran (24 not out) and former skipper Asghar Afghan (16 not out) hung on until the break.

Rashid, who scored 51 runs with the bat making his debut as youngest-ever Test captain, earlier took the final wicket of Nayeem to wrap up Bangladesh’s innings after Mohammad Nabi gave a breakthrough in the first over of the day.

Nabi bowled Taijul Islam without allowing him to add any run to his overnight 14 before finishing with 3-56 runs.

Mosaddek Hossain was unbeaten on 48.

