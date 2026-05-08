Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch BAN vs PAK live on TV and online

The Tests are finally here. Shan Masood-led Pakistan are all set to take on Bangladesh in a two-match series beginning Friday. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have a lot to do if they are to have any chance of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Green Shirts are fifth in the WTC standings while Bangladesh are eighth. Pakistan last toured Bangladesh for a two-match series in November-December 2021, winning the series 2-0. Pakistan and Bangladesh will face each other in a two-match Test series. (AFP)

The two Asian giants have played 15 Tests against each other, with Pakistan winning 12, Bangladesh winning 2, and 1 match ending in a draw. However, on the eve of the first Test, the visiting Pakistan were dealt a body blow as Babar Azam was ruled out of the opening game. “Pakistan batter Babar Azam will not be available for the first Test match against Bangladesh due to an injury in his left knee. The team's medical panel is currently assessing his condition. Further updates will be shared in due course,” the PCB said in an official statement.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood said his side is determined to win the series and will not leave any stone unturned to emerge victorious.

“We are fully focused on this series and the challenge of playing Bangladesh in their own conditions. Bangladesh are a very competitive side with quality in all departments, and we are looking forward to testing ourselves against them," Masood told reporters.

“We have selected a well-balanced squad that can perform in different conditions. The players have experience of playing in seam-friendly as well as spin-friendly environments, so we are confident about the options available to us," he added.

Squads: Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Amite Hasan.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the 1st Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan: When will the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan take place? The first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be held from May 8 to 12. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 9 PM IST.

Where will the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan be played? The first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Where to watch the live telecast of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan? The first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan will not be televised live in India.