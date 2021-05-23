Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Live Cricket Score

Tamim Iqbal-led Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the first ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Hours before the match, there was a scare as three members of the Sri Lanka contingent – two players and one coach returned with a positive Covid-19 test report.

However, the second RT-PCR report has revealed that two were false positives and now just one player has returned a positive test, hence the match would be going ahead.





Here are the playing XI of both teams:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera(w/c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman