Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs SL in USA

The second match of Asia Cup 2023 will be played between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Thursday, August 31. Both teams will look to open their account in the tournament with a win. Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka speaks to the media ahead of the match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023, at Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Wednesday. (ANI)

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B. Since Afghanistan is an emerging cricket nation, the group becomes tricky. All three teams will play two matches each in the group stages and even one loss will trouble qualification to the Super 4.

Bangladesh are being led by highly experienced Shakib Al Hasan. With the presence of Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan, Bangladesh are looking a potent force.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have won the trophy four times. As the defending champions, they are being led by Dasun Shanaka. The team has got Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Maheesh Theekshana and Dhananjaya de Silva as experienced players in their squad.

Here are the live streaming details for the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh:-

When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, August 31, 2023

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

What time will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match be telecast in USA?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast at 5: 30 am ET in USA.

Where can I watch the live stream of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 in USA?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Willow TV. Live streaming will also be available on ESPN+ and Disney Bundle.