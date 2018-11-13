Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 3: Taijul claims fifer as Zimbabwe are bowled out for 304

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 304 runs in the first innings of the second Test against Bangladesh on the third day in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Stumps were drawn for the third day after left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (5-107) dismissed Zimbabwe’s Regis Chakabva to complete his third consecutive five-wicket haul in the series.

With last man Tendai Chatara unable to bat due to an injury, Zimbabwe’s innings folded up 19 short of the follow-on mark.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 3 from Dhaka, Highlights: As it happened

Brendon Taylor scored 110 runs for Zimbabwe while Peter Moor and Brian Chari hit 83 and 53 runs respectively.

Bangladesh had declared their first innings at a mammoth 522-7 on the second day.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 17:19 IST