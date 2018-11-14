Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 4 from Dhaka: Live score and updates
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 4 from Dhaka: Live updates as Bangladesh look to dominate.cricket Updated: Nov 14, 2018 10:20 IST
Live updates: Zimbabwe faltered, but they were given some respectibilty by a defiant Brendan Taylor century. However, they are still way behind in the Test match and the hosts should ideally boss this game from this position. Test cricket and the many vagaries can still strike, but Zimbabwe can still hit back by dismissing the hosts in a quick manner.
First Published: Nov 14, 2018 09:33 IST