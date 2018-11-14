Today in New Delhi, India
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 4 from Dhaka: Live score and updates

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Day 4 from Dhaka: Live updates as Bangladesh look to dominate.

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe,2nd Test,Day 4
Bangladesh cricketers congratulate teammate Taijul Islam (2R) as they walk off the field after the third day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on November 13, 2018. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP)(AFP)

Live updates: Zimbabwe faltered, but they were given some respectibilty by a defiant Brendan Taylor century. However, they are still way behind in the Test match and the hosts should ideally boss this game from this position. Test cricket and the many vagaries can still strike, but Zimbabwe can still hit back by dismissing the hosts in a quick manner.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 09:33 IST

