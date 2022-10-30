Home / Cricket / Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: BAN win toss, opt to bat as Ervine's ZIM eye unexpected semis bid
Live

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score: BAN win toss, opt to bat as Ervine's ZIM eye unexpected semis bid

cricket
Updated on Oct 30, 2022 08:10 AM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Today's Match: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat vs Zimbabwe, in Brisbane. Follow Live Score and updates of match No.28 (Super 12 Group 1) of the ICC World T20 2022 between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at The Gabba.

Zimbabwe's players celebrate after winning their ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan
Zimbabwe's players celebrate after winning their ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe live cricket score, T20 World Cup 2022: After pulling off one of the biggest upsets in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup 2022, Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe take on Bangladesh in their Super 12 fixture of the showpiece event, at The Gabba in Brisbane. Zimbabwe will be hoping to strengthen their unexpected bid for the semi-final spot in match No.28 of the ICC World T20 2022 at The Gabba on Sunday. Zimbabwe are heading to this encounter after stunning Pakistan by 1 run in their previous Super 12 fixture. A win over Bangladesh will not only boost Zimbabwe's chances of securing their berth in the semi-finals, but it will also give the giant killers direct qualification for T20 World Cup 2024.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 30, 2022 08:10 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Playing XIs

    Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

    Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani

  • Oct 30, 2022 08:07 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Both captains after toss

    After winning toss, Shakib said, "We will have a bat. Looks a very dry wicket and we are always comfortable with runs on the board. Important game for both teams and we will have to play our best to win against Zimbabwe. They will be on a high after that win against Pakistan and we will have to play our best cricket. We got one change. Yasir Ali comes in for Mehidy Hasan."

    Meanwhile, Craig Ervine said, "Looking at the conditions, don't think it's gonna change too much throughout the day. Beautiful weather and obviously batting first would have been our priority. We had to fly out next day (after win against Pakistan) and haven't got too much time to celebrate, but we know that's the nature of the tournament. Focus is on today and not trying to look too far ahead. We have one change. Luke Jongwe sits out for Tendai Chatara."

  • Oct 30, 2022 08:04 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat

    Bangladesh captain Shakib has won the toss and opted to bat vs Zimbabwe!

  • Oct 30, 2022 08:04 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: BAN vs ZIM in Bangladesh, Zimbabwe (Last 5 games)

    BAN vs ZIM in Bangladesh-

    BAN (120/1) beat ZIM (119/7) by 9 wickets, Mar 11, 2020.

    BAN (200/3) beat ZIM (152) by 48 runs, Mar 9, 2020.

    BAN (175/7) beat ZIM (136) by 39 runs, Sep 18, 2019.

    BAN (148/7) beat ZIM (144/5) by 4 wickets, Sep 13, 2019.

    ZIM (180/4) beat BAN (162) by 18 runs, Jan 22, 2016.

    BAN vs ZIM in Zimbabwe-

    ZIM (156/8) beat BAN (146/8) by 10 runs, Aug 2, 2022.

    BAN (136/3) beat ZIM (135/8) by 7 wickets, Jul 31, 2022.

    ZIM (205/3) beat BAN (188/6) by 17 runs, Jul 30, 2022.

    BAN (194/5) beat ZIM (193/5) by 5 wickets, Jul 25, 2021.

    ZIM (166/6) beat BAN (143) by 23 runs, Jul 23, 2021.

  • Oct 30, 2022 07:59 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022, Live: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other in 19 encounters with Bangladesh leading 12-7.

  • Oct 30, 2022 07:51 AM IST

    Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup LIVE updates: A quick look at the squads

    Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande. 

    Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed. 

  • Oct 30, 2022 07:49 AM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Welcome to our live coverage of match No.28 (Super 12 Group 1) of the ICC World T20 2022 between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe from The Gabba in Brisbane.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup zimbabwe cricket jamaat-ul mujahideen bangladesh + 1 more

BCCI president makes massive Pakistan prediction for T20 WC after Zimbabwe loss

cricket
Published on Oct 30, 2022 08:04 AM IST

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, BCCI president Roger Binny also shared his views about Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals.

BCCI president Roger Binny also shared his views about Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals(ANI/PTI)
BCCI president Roger Binny also shared his views about Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals(ANI/PTI)

T20 WC Live Score: BAN win toss, opt to bat as ZIM eye unexpected semifinal bid

cricket
Updated on Oct 30, 2022 08:10 AM IST

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Today's Match: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat vs Zimbabwe, in Brisbane. Follow Live Score and updates of match No.28 (Super 12 Group 1) of the ICC World T20 2022 between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at The Gabba.

Zimbabwe's players celebrate after winning their ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan(PTI)
Zimbabwe's players celebrate after winning their ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan(PTI)

‘She found cocaine in my wallet and said…’: Wasim Akram's explosive revelation

cricket
Published on Oct 30, 2022 07:30 AM IST

Wasim Akram has made a jaw-dropping revelation about his cocaine addiction in his new book, ‘Sultan: A Memoir’.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram.(Agencies)
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram.(Agencies)

IND predicted XI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit to stick with struggling star

cricket
Published on Oct 30, 2022 07:29 AM IST

India predicted XI vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma's men can put themselves on the brink of sealing qualification to the semi-final if they beat the Proteas in Perth.

India Predicted XI vs South Africa (ANI)
India Predicted XI vs South Africa (ANI)

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

cricket
Published on Oct 30, 2022 07:25 AM IST

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: Check full details on when, where and how to watch IND vs SA match live online and on TV.

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming(AP)
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming(AP)

'Yehi pe do saal pehle India 36 all-out ho gayi thi': Gavaskar to Pakistan

cricket
Updated on Oct 30, 2022 07:18 AM IST

As the Babar Azam-led side gears up for their third match in the tournament against Netherlands in Perth, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has shared an epic advice for the team amid the array of criticism they have been facing since the shock defeat to Zimbabwe.

Sunil Gavaskar; Pakistan cricket team
Sunil Gavaskar; Pakistan cricket team

Revisiting WACA: Where fast bowlers sent shiver down the batters’ spine

cricket
Published on Oct 29, 2022 11:52 PM IST

India face South Africa in Perth on Sunday, at a modern stadium. For cricket romantics though, it is all about the WACA ground, a fast bowlers’ paradise that was discarded for internationals

Perth Stadium(Twitter/@WACA_Cricket)
Perth Stadium(Twitter/@WACA_Cricket)

Virat Kohli stands 28 runs short of breaking 8-year old record at T20 World Cup

cricket
Published on Oct 29, 2022 10:44 PM IST

With his blazing knock against Netherlands, Kohli raced past West Indies legend Chris Gayle in the list of highest run scorers in the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 62 runs off 44 balls as India won by 56 runs against Netherlands on Thursday.(AP)
Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 62 runs off 44 balls as India won by 56 runs against Netherlands on Thursday.(AP)

'Batsmen ke balley gaayab kar lein?': Ex-Pakistan captain furious with Babar

cricket
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 09:40 PM IST

The former Pakistan skipper didn't mince his words as he talked about Babar Azam's comment in the post-match presentation following the loss to Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam(AP)
Babar Azam(AP)

'Ramiz Raja should resign; Babar is top batter but what's his contribution?'

cricket
Published on Oct 29, 2022 08:18 PM IST

Pakistan need to win all of their remaining last three matches in the group stage and hope other factors fall in place to help them make the semis at the World Cup. But the former Pakistan cricketer sees on possibility in Pakistan making a miraculous recovery in Australia

Ramiz Raja; Babar Azam
Ramiz Raja; Babar Azam

New Perth venue, same old bounce test

cricket
Published on Oct 29, 2022 07:18 PM IST

India and South Africa meet on Sunday at the Optus Stadium that has the steepest bounce among all the Australian grounds.

India's Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli shake hands. Dinesh Karthik in middle(AP)
India's Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli shake hands. Dinesh Karthik in middle(AP)

'Just wonder about the intimidation of the South Africans'

cricket
Published on Oct 29, 2022 07:16 PM IST

India will be up against the likes of Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and a resurgent Wayne Parnell in the big match in Perth.

India's batting could be tested by South Africa's pace attack(Getty Images)
India's batting could be tested by South Africa's pace attack(Getty Images)

Don’t think these are 200-plus pitches: Rathour

cricket
Published on Oct 29, 2022 07:03 PM IST

India batting coach highlighted the team adopting a more conservative approach in testing conditions for batters as the T20 World Cup is being played in the Australian spring

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour(Getty)
India's batting coach Vikram Rathour(Getty)

Pakistan's fake Mr Bean reacts to PAK vs ZIM social media banter

cricket
Published on Oct 29, 2022 07:00 PM IST

Pakistan's fake Mr Bean has finally broken silence after being the centre of attention ahead of the the country's match against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe players celebrate the win; the 'Fake Mr Bean'; Pakistan players during the match against Zimbabwe(Twitter/ICC)
Zimbabwe players celebrate the win; the 'Fake Mr Bean'; Pakistan players during the match against Zimbabwe(Twitter/ICC)

'Uska badla liya hai': Babar trolled as 2015 tweet goes viral after ZIM loss

cricket
Published on Oct 29, 2022 06:57 PM IST

Post the loss against Zimbabwe and amid the immense backlash Babar Azam has faced for his leadership in that game, a seven-year-old tweet of his has gone viral for which the Pakistan captain is being endlessly trolled.

Babar Azam
Babar Azam
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out